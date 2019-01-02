Teleborsa utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, e tecnologie simili per gestire, migliorare e personalizzare la tua esperienza di navigazione del sito. Per maggiori informazioni su come utilizzare e gestire i cookie, consulta la nostra Informativa sui cookie.
Chiudendo questa notifica dichiari di aver preso visione e di ACCETTARE LA PRIVACY E I COOKIE DI TELEBORSA.

 
Mercoledì 2 Gennaio 2019, ore 17.01
Azioni Milano
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

I titoli migliori del listino high-tech USA: ecco la classifica 2018

Workday è in cima al Nasdaq 100

commenta altre news
Finanza ·
(Teleborsa) - La tabella che segue riporta i titoli azionari del paniere NASDAQ 100 che hanno ottenuto le migliori performance nel corso del 2018.

Nello stesso periodo, l'indice NASDAQ 100 ha avuto una variazione pari a -1,04%.

Titolo
azionario		Performance
2018
Workday +56,95%
O'Reilly Automotive +43,21%
Twenty-First Century Fox +40,09%
Netflix +39,44%
Twenty-First Century Fox +39,33%
Illumina +37,37%
Intuitive Surgical +31,32%
Adobe Systems +29,13%
Amazon +28,63%
Xilinx +26,31%
Intuit +24,76%
Express Scripts +23,75%
Autodesk +22,78%
Idexx Laboratories +18,97%
Microsoft +18,74%
Citrix Systems +16,41%
Paypal Holdings +14,30%
Verisk Analytics +13,58%
Cisco Systems +13,29%
CSX +12,94%
Henry Schein +12,36%
Shire +12,23%
Starbucks +12,19%
Amgen +12,02%
Automatic Data Processing +11,89%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals +10,64%
Ulta Beauty +9,48%
Costco Wholesale +9,47%
Cintas +7,80%
Tesla Motors +6,89%
Sirius XM Radio +6,53%
Cadence Design Systems +3,97%
Ross Stores +3,73%
Xcel Energy +2,16%
Intel +1,73%
T-Mobile Us +0,22%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals -0,65%
Alphabet -0,70%
Check Point Software Technologies -0,94%
Broadcom -1,02%
Commenti
Nessun commento presente.
Per inserire stili HTML nel commento seleziona una parola o una frase e fai click sull'icona corrispondente.