Venerdì 17 Febbraio 2023, ore 08.46
Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 17 febbraio 2023

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

Venerdì 17/02/2023
08:00 Germania: Prezzi produzione, annuale (atteso 16,4%; preced. 21,6%)
08:00 Germania: Prezzi produzione, mensile (atteso -1,6%; preced. -0,4%)
08:00 Regno Unito: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (atteso -5,5%; preced. -5,8%)
08:00 Regno Unito: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,3%; preced. -1%)
08:45 Francia: Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. -0,1%)
08:45 Francia: Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 6%; preced. 5,9%)
10:00 Unione Europea: Partite correnti Zona Euro (atteso 5,1 Mld Euro; preced. 14 Mld Euro)
14:30 USA: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. -2,6%)
14:30 USA: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,4%)
16:00 USA: Leading indicator, mensile (atteso -0,3%; preced. -1%)
