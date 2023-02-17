Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 17 febbraio 2023

(Teleborsa) - Venerdì 17/02/2023
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi produzione, annuale (atteso 16,4%; preced. 21,6%)
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi produzione, mensile (atteso -1,6%; preced. -0,4%)
08:00 Regno Unito
: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (atteso -5,5%; preced. -5,8%)
08:00 Regno Unito
: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,3%; preced. -1%)
08:45 Francia
: Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. -0,1%)
08:45 Francia
: Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 6%; preced. 5,9%)
10:00 Unione Europea
: Partite correnti Zona Euro (atteso 5,1 Mld Euro; preced. 14 Mld Euro)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. -2,6%)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,4%)
16:00 USA
: Leading indicator, mensile (atteso -0,3%; preced. -1%)