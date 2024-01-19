Facebook Pixel
Venerdì 19 Gennaio 2024, ore 08.51
Azioni Milano
09 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 19 gennaio 2024

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

commenta altre news
Calendar, Macroeconomia ·
(Teleborsa) -
Venerdì 19/01/2024
00:30 Giappone: Prezzi consumo, annuale (preced. 2,8%)
05:30 Giappone: Indice servizi, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. -0,8%)
08:00 Germania: Prezzi produzione, mensile (atteso -0,5%; preced. -0,5%)
08:00 Germania: Prezzi produzione, annuale (atteso -8%; preced. -7,9%)
08:00 Regno Unito: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,5%; preced. 1,3%)
08:00 Regno Unito: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (atteso 1,1%; preced. 0,1%)
16:00 USA: Fiducia consumatori Università Michigan (atteso 70 punti; preced. 69,7 punti)
16:00 USA: Vendita case esistenti (atteso 3,82 Mln unità; preced. 3,82 Mln unità)
16:00 USA: Vendita case esistenti, mensile (preced. 0,8%)
Commenti
Nessun commento presente.
Per inserire stili HTML nel commento seleziona una parola o una frase e fai click sull'icona corrispondente.