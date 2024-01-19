Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 19 gennaio 2024

(Teleborsa) - Venerdì 19/01/2024
00:30 Giappone
: Prezzi consumo, annuale (preced. 2,8%)
05:30 Giappone
: Indice servizi, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. -0,8%)
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi produzione, mensile (atteso -0,5%; preced. -0,5%)
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi produzione, annuale (atteso -8%; preced. -7,9%)
08:00 Regno Unito
: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,5%; preced. 1,3%)
08:00 Regno Unito
: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (atteso 1,1%; preced. 0,1%)
16:00 USA
: Fiducia consumatori Università Michigan (atteso 70 punti; preced. 69,7 punti)
16:00 USA
: Vendita case esistenti (atteso 3,82 Mln unità; preced. 3,82 Mln unità)
16:00 USA
: Vendita case esistenti, mensile (preced. 0,8%)