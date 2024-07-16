Milano
17:35
34.369
-0,02%
Nasdaq
22:00
20.399
+0,06%
Dow Jones
22:01
40.954
+1,85%
Londra
17:35
8.165
-0,22%
Francoforte
17:35
18.518
-0,39%
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024, ore 22.34
Accedi a Teleborsa
Username
Password
Ricordami
Password dimenticata?
Non hai ancora un account?
Registrati
oppure accedi con
09
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
Notizie
Tutte le notizie
Italia
Europa
Mondo
Ambiente
Costume e società
Economia
Finanza
Politica
Scienza e tecnologia
Indicazioni di trading
Migliori e peggiori
In breve
Quotazioni
Tutti i mercati
Azioni Italia
ETF ETC/ETN
Obbligazioni
Fondi
Cambi e Valute
Materie Prime
Tassi
Futures e Derivati
Sedex
Warrant
Rating Agenzie
EuroTLX
Rubriche
Gli Editoriali
Gli Speciali
Top Mind
Accadde Oggi
Agenda
Eventi
Calendario Macro
Calendario Dividendi
Coefficienti di rettifica e Corporate Actions
Video
Il Punto sulle Commodities
Buongiorno dalla Borsa
1 minuto in Borsa
Focus sugli ETF
Notizie dal Forex
Tutti i Video
Analisi Tecnica
Report
Glossario
Home Page
/
Notizie
/ New York: andamento rialzista per Starbucks
New York: andamento rialzista per Starbucks
Migliori e peggiori
,
In breve
16 luglio 2024 - 20.00
Scambia in profit la
compagnia americana proprietaria della catena di caffetterie più grande al mondo
, che lievita del 3,08%.
Condividi
Leggi anche
New York: rosso per Starbucks
New York: brillante l'andamento di Starbucks
New York: andamento rialzista per ON Semiconductor
New York: andamento rialzista per Nvidia
Titoli e Indici
Starbucks
+3,11%
Altre notizie
New York: andamento rialzista per Constellation Energy
New York: andamento rialzista per Broadcom
New York: andamento rialzista per Sirius XM Radio
New York: andamento rialzista per Sirius XM Radio
New York: andamento rialzista per Diamondback Energy
New York: andamento rialzista per Warner Bros Discovery
Seguici su Facebook
Facebook