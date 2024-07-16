Facebook Pixel
Milano 17:35
34.369 -0,02%
Nasdaq 22:00
20.399 +0,06%
Dow Jones 22:01
40.954 +1,85%
Londra 17:35
8.165 -0,22%
Francoforte 17:35
18.518 -0,39%

New York: andamento rialzista per Starbucks

Migliori e peggiori, In breve
New York: andamento rialzista per Starbucks
Scambia in profit la compagnia americana proprietaria della catena di caffetterie più grande al mondo, che lievita del 3,08%.
Condividi
```