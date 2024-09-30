Milano
14:12
34.128
-1,73%
Nasdaq
27-set
20.009
0,00%
Dow Jones
27-set
42.313
+0,33%
Londra
14:12
8.270
-0,61%
Francoforte
14:12
19.325
-0,76%
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024, ore 14.28
Accedi a Teleborsa
Username
Password
Ricordami
Password dimenticata?
Non hai ancora un account?
Registrati
oppure accedi con
09
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
Notizie
Tutte le notizie
Italia
Europa
Mondo
Ambiente
Costume e società
Economia
Finanza
Politica
Scienza e tecnologia
Indicazioni di trading
Migliori e peggiori
In breve
Quotazioni
Tutti i mercati
Azioni Italia
ETF ETC/ETN
Obbligazioni
Fondi
Cambi e Valute
Materie Prime
Tassi
Futures e Derivati
Sedex
Warrant
Rating Agenzie
EuroTLX
Rubriche
Gli Editoriali
Gli Speciali
Top Mind
Accadde Oggi
Agenda
Eventi
Calendario Macro
Calendario Dividendi
Coefficienti di rettifica e Corporate Actions
Video
Il Punto sulle Commodities
Buongiorno dalla Borsa
1 minuto in Borsa
Focus sugli ETF
Notizie dal Forex
Tutti i Video
Analisi Tecnica
Report
Glossario
Home Page
/
Notizie
/ Francoforte: movimento negativo per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: movimento negativo per Volkswagen AG Pref
Migliori e peggiori
,
In breve
30 settembre 2024 - 09.50
Rosso per le
azioni privilegiate del Gruppo Volkswagen
, che sta segnando un calo del 2,72%.
Condividi
Leggi anche
Francoforte: movimento negativo per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: rosso per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: balza in avanti Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: in calo Volkswagen AG Pref
Argomenti trattati
Volkswagen
(10)
Titoli e Indici
Volkswagen Ag Pref
-2,51%
Altre notizie
Francoforte: risultato positivo per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: andamento rialzista per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: brillante l'andamento di Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: andamento rialzista per Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: brillante l'andamento di Volkswagen AG Pref
Francoforte: calo per Volkswagen AG Pref
Seguici su Facebook
Facebook