Milano 11-ott
34.308 +0,68%
Nasdaq 11-ott
20.272 +0,15%
Dow Jones 11-ott
42.864 +0,97%
Londra 11-ott
8.254 +0,19%
Francoforte 11-ott
19.374 +0,85%

Eurozona: scambi negativi per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services

In breve, Finanza, Indici settoriali
Vendite diffuse sull'indice delle principali società europee che operano nel settore infrastrutture e impiantistica, che continua la giornata a 1.271,89 punti.
