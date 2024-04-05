Facebook Pixel
Milano 17:35
34.010,88 -1,29%
Nasdaq 18:56
18.170,67 +1,63%
Dow Jones 18:56
39.009,29 +1,07%
Londra 17:35
7.911,16 -0,81%
Francoforte 17:35
18.175,04 -1,24%

New York: Constellation Energy sale verso 193,2 USD

Grande giornata per il fornitore statunitense di energia pulita, che sta mettendo a segno un rialzo del 3,88%.
