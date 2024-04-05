Milano
17:35
34.010,88
-1,29%
Nasdaq
18:56
18.170,67
+1,63%
Dow Jones
18:56
39.009,29
+1,07%
Londra
17:35
7.911,16
-0,81%
Francoforte
17:35
18.175,04
-1,24%
Venerdì 5 Aprile 2024, ore 19.12
New York: Constellation Energy sale verso 193,2 USD
Migliori e peggiori
,
In breve
05 aprile 2024 - 18.00
Grande giornata per il
fornitore statunitense di energia pulita
, che sta mettendo a segno un rialzo del 3,88%.
Titoli e Indici
Constellation Energy
+3,88%
