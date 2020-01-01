Appuntamenti e scadenze dell'1 gennaio 2020

(Teleborsa) -Giappone - Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festivitàGermania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festivitàItalia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festivitàFrancia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festivitàSpagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festivitàStati Uniti - Borsa di New york chiusa per festivitàInghilterra - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festivitàHong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festivitàCanada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività