Appuntamenti e scadenze dell'1 gennaio 2020

(Teleborsa) - Martedì 31/12/2019 Borsa
:
Giappone - Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)
Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020)
Italia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a mercoledì 01/01/2020) Mercoledì 01/01/2020 Borsa
:
Francia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività
Spagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività
Stati Uniti - Borsa di New york chiusa per festività
Inghilterra - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività
Hong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività
Canada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività