Facebook Pixel
Milano 17:35
34.039,63 +0,27%
Nasdaq 20:08
17.986,64 -1,01%
Dow Jones 20:08
38.421,7 -1,19%
Londra 17:35
7.961,21 +0,33%
Francoforte 17:35
18.097,3 +0,11%

New York: sell-off per Caesars Entertainment

Migliori e peggiori, In breve
New York: sell-off per Caesars Entertainment
In forte ribasso la società attiva nella gestione di casino e alberghi, che mostra un -6,73%.
Condividi
```