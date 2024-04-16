Facebook Pixel
Milano 17:35
33.393,85 -1,65%
Nasdaq 19:16
17.747,01 +0,23%
Dow Jones 19:16
37.852,34 +0,31%
Londra 17:35
7.820,36 -1,82%
Francoforte 17:35
17.766,23 -1,44%

New York: Live Nation Entertainment in forte discesa

Migliori e peggiori, In breve
New York: Live Nation Entertainment in forte discesa
Pressione sul leader mondiale nell'organizzazione di spettacoli ed eventi musicali dal vivo, che perde terreno, mostrando una discesa del 7,06%.
Condividi
```