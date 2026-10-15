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/ Eurozona: si concentrano le vendite sull'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: si concentrano le vendite sull'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
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15 ottobre 2026 - 10.00
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Fonti Preferite
Si muove in retromarcia l'
indice delle principali società europee che operano nel settore infrastrutture e impiantistica
, che scivola a 1.626,16 punti.
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Leggi anche
Eurozona: giornata depressa per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: giornata in lieve aumento per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: scambi in positivo per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: controllato progresso per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Titoli e Indici
Euro Stoxx Ind Goods & Svcs
-0,71%
Altre notizie
Eurozona: rosso per l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: preme sull'acceleratore l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: preme sull'acceleratore l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
L'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services scambia in rosso a Eurozona
Eurozona: modesta la discesa registrata dall'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Eurozona: balza in avanti l'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Guide
Catastrophe bond: cosa sono, come funzionano e come investire
I catastrophe bond, spesso abbreviati in cat bond, sono titoli che permettono alle compagnie assicurative, ai riassicuratori e anche agli Stati di trasferire sui mercati finanziari una parte del...
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