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Eurozona: si concentrano le vendite sull'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services

In breve, Finanza, Indici settoriali
Eurozona: si concentrano le vendite sull'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Si muove in retromarcia l'indice delle principali società europee che operano nel settore infrastrutture e impiantistica, che scivola a 1.626,16 punti.
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