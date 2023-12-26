Eventi e scadenze del 26 dicembre 2023

(Teleborsa) -
Lunedì 25/12/2023 Borsa
: Italia
- Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Germania
- Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Regno Unito
- Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Francia
- Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Spagna
- Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Australia
- Borsa di Sydney chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Canada
- Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023) Hong Kong
- Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a martedì 26/12/2023)