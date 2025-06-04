Facebook Pixel
Milano 17:35
40.081 +0,02%
Nasdaq 17:41
21.723 +0,28%
Dow Jones 17:41
42.550 +0,07%
Londra 17:35
8.801 +0,16%
Francoforte 17:35
24.276 +0,77%

New York: andamento negativo per Constellation Energy

Migliori e peggiori, In breve
New York: andamento negativo per Constellation Energy
Pressione sul fornitore statunitense di energia pulita, che tratta con una perdita del 2,52%.
Condividi
```