Mercoledì 25 Dicembre 2019, ore 08.23
Azioni Milano
Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

I principali eventi economici societari e istituzionali in corso: risultati di periodo, annunci, conferenze, regolamenti

Calendar, Finanza ·
(Teleborsa) -
Martedì 24/12/2019
Borsa:
Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Italia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)

Mercoledì 25/12/2019
Borsa:
Francia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Canada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Hong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Stati Uniti - Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Inghilterra - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Spagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
