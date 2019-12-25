Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

(Teleborsa) - Martedì 24/12/2019 Borsa
:
Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Italia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019) Mercoledì 25/12/2019 Borsa
:
Francia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Canada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Hong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Stati Uniti - Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Inghilterra - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)
Spagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2019)