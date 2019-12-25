Appuntamenti e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2019

(Teleborsa) -Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festivitàItalia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festivitàFrancia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festivitàCanada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festivitàHong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festivitàStati Uniti - Borsa di New York chiusa per festivitàInghilterra - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festivitàSpagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività