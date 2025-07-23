Milano
16:12
40.588
+1,05%
Nasdaq
16:12
23.009
-0,24%
Dow Jones
16:12
44.688
+0,42%
Londra
16:12
9.062
+0,42%
Francoforte
16:12
24.147
+0,44%
Mercoledì 23 Luglio 2025, ore 16.29
Home Page
/
Notizie
/ New York: in forte denaro Constellation Energy
New York: in forte denaro Constellation Energy
Migliori e peggiori
,
In breve
23 luglio 2025 - 16.10
Prepotente rialzo per il
fornitore statunitense di energia pulita
, che mostra una salita bruciante del 6,73% sui valori precedenti.
Titoli e Indici
Constellation Energy
+6,27%
