Milano 16:12
40.588 +1,05%
Nasdaq 16:12
23.009 -0,24%
Dow Jones 16:12
44.688 +0,42%
Londra 16:12
9.062 +0,42%
Francoforte 16:12
24.147 +0,44%

New York: in forte denaro Constellation Energy

Migliori e peggiori, In breve
Prepotente rialzo per il fornitore statunitense di energia pulita, che mostra una salita bruciante del 6,73% sui valori precedenti.
