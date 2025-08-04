Milano 17:35
40.697 +1,89%
Nasdaq 20:57
23.144 -0,05%
Dow Jones 20:57
44.089 -0,12%
Londra 17:35
9.128 +0,66%
Francoforte 17:35
23.758 +1,42%

New York: risultato positivo per Constellation Energy

Seduta vivace oggi per il fornitore statunitense di energia pulita, protagonista di un allungo verso l'alto, con un progresso del 3,64%.
