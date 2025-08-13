Milano 17:35
42.186 +0,60%
Nasdaq 19:05
23.819 -0,08%
Dow Jones 19:05
44.790 +0,74%
Londra 17:35
9.165 +0,19%
Francoforte 17:35
24.186 +0,67%

New York: performance negativa per Constellation Energy

Pressione sul fornitore statunitense di energia pulita, che tratta con una perdita del 3,31%.
