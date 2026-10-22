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48.717 -1,87%
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29.823 +1,13%
Dow Jones 21-ott
52.856 +0,69%
Londra 12:09
10.701 -0,49%
Francoforte 12:08
25.374 -1,06%

Eurozona: netto calo registrato dall'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services

In breve, Finanza, Indici settoriali
Eurozona: netto calo registrato dall'EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services
Viene venduto parecchio l'indice delle principali società europee che operano nel settore infrastrutture e impiantistica, che continua la seduta a 1.606,36 punti.
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