Martedì 10 Dicembre 2024, ore 16.56
USA, Produttività (QoQ) nel terzo trimestre
10 dicembre 2024 - 14.35
USA,
Produttività nel terzo trimestre su base trimestrale (QoQ) +2,2%
, in calo rispetto al precedente +2,5% (in linea con le stime degli analisti).
(Foto: by Rabih Shasha on Unsplash)
