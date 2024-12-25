Eventi e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2024

(Teleborsa) -
Martedì 24/12/2024 Borsa
: Italia
- Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Mercoledì 25/12/2024 Borsa
: Francia
- Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) Canada
- Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) Corea del Sud
- Borsa di Seoul chiusa per festività Germania
- Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) India
- Borsa di Mumbai chiusa per festività Regno Unito
- Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) Spagna
- Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) Australia
- Borsa di Sydney chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024) Stati Uniti
- Borsa di New York chiusa per festività Hong Kong
- Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività(Foto: a_korn - stock.adobe.com (ex Fotolia))