Eventi e scadenze del 25 dicembre 2024

I principali eventi economici societari e istituzionali in corso: risultati di periodo, annunci, conferenze, regolamenti

(Teleborsa) -

Martedì 24/12/2024


Borsa:
Italia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)

Mercoledì 25/12/2024


Borsa:
Francia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Canada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Corea del Sud - Borsa di Seoul chiusa per festività
Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
India - Borsa di Mumbai chiusa per festività
Regno Unito - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Spagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Australia - Borsa di Sydney chiusa per festività (fino a giovedì 26/12/2024)
Stati Uniti - Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Hong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività


