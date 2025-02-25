Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 25 febbraio 2025

(Teleborsa) - Martedì 25/02/2025
00:50 Giappone
: Prezzi servizi, annuale (atteso 2,9%; preced. 3%)
08:00 Germania
: PIL, trimestrale (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,1%)
15:00 USA
: Indice FHFA prezzi case, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,3%)
15:00 USA
: S&P Case-Shiller, annuale (atteso 4,3%; preced. 4,3%)
16:00 USA
: Fiducia consumatori, mensile (atteso 103,3 punti; preced. 104,1 punti)
16:00 USA
: Indice Fed Richmond (atteso -2 punti; preced. -4 punti)(Foto: Silkstock - stock.adobe.com (ex Fotolia.it))