Milano 9:44
38.552 +0,21%
Nasdaq 24-feb
21.352 0,00%
Dow Jones 24-feb
43.461 +0,08%
Londra 9:44
8.666 +0,08%
22.387 -0,18%

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 25 febbraio 2025

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 25 febbraio 2025
Martedì 25/02/2025
00:50 Giappone: Prezzi servizi, annuale (atteso 2,9%; preced. 3%)
08:00 Germania: PIL, trimestrale (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,1%)
15:00 USA: Indice FHFA prezzi case, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,3%)
15:00 USA: S&P Case-Shiller, annuale (atteso 4,3%; preced. 4,3%)
16:00 USA: Fiducia consumatori, mensile (atteso 103,3 punti; preced. 104,1 punti)
16:00 USA: Indice Fed Richmond (atteso -2 punti; preced. -4 punti)


