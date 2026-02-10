Milano 9-feb
46.823 0,00%
Nasdaq 9-feb
25.268 +0,77%
Dow Jones 9-feb
50.136 +0,04%
Londra 9-feb
10.386 0,00%
Francoforte 9-feb
25.015 0,00%

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 10 febbraio 2026

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

(Teleborsa) -
Martedì 10/02/2026
07:30 Francia: Tasso disoccupazione, trimestrale (atteso 7,8%; preced. 7,7%)
14:30 USA: Indice costo lavoro, trimestrale (atteso 0,8%; preced. 0,8%)
14:30 USA: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,4%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (preced. 3,3%)
14:30 USA: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,5%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. 0,6%)
16:00 USA: Scorte industria, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,3%)
16:00 USA: Vendite industria, mensile (preced. -0,2%)


