Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 10 febbraio 2026

(Teleborsa) - Martedì 10/02/2026
07:30 Francia
: Tasso disoccupazione, trimestrale (atteso 7,8%; preced. 7,7%)
14:30 USA
: Indice costo lavoro, trimestrale (atteso 0,8%; preced. 0,8%)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,4%)
14:30 USA
: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (preced. 3,3%)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,5%)
14:30 USA
: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. 0,6%)
16:00 USA
: Scorte industria, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,3%)
16:00 USA
: Vendite industria, mensile (preced. -0,2%)