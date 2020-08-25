Martedì 25 Agosto 2020, ore 08.47
Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 25 agosto 2020

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

Martedì 25/08/2020
08:00 Germania: PIL, trimestrale (atteso -10,1%; preced. -2%)
08:00 Germania: PIL, annuale (atteso -11,7%; preced. -1,8%)
09:00 Spagna: Prezzi produzione, annuale (preced. -6,1%)
10:00 Germania: Indice IFO (atteso 92 punti; preced. 90,5 punti)
15:00 USA: S&P Case-Shiller, annuale (atteso 3,6%; preced. 3,7%)
15:00 USA: Indice FHFA prezzi case, mensile (preced. -0,3%)
16:00 USA: Indice Fed Richmond (preced. 10 punti)
16:00 USA: Vendita case nuove, mensile (atteso 1,3%; preced. 13,8%)
16:00 USA: Fiducia consumatori, mensile (atteso 93 punti; preced. 92,6 punti)
