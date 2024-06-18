Facebook Pixel
Milano 17-giu
32.908,05 0,00%
Nasdaq 17-giu
19.902,75 +1,24%
Dow Jones 17-giu
38.778,1 +0,49%
Londra 17-giu
8.142,15 0,00%
Francoforte 17-giu
18.068,21 0,00%

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 18 giugno 2024

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

Calendar, Macroeconomia
Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 18 giugno 2024
(Teleborsa) -
Martedì 18/06/2024
11:00 Germania: Indice ZEW (atteso 49,6 punti; preced. 47,1 punti)
11:00 Unione Europea: Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,6%)
11:00 Unione Europea: Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 2,6%; preced. 2,4%)
11:00 Unione Europea: Prezzi consumo ex tabacco, mensile (preced. 0,6%)
11:00 Unione Europea: Prezzi consumo ex tabacco, annuale (atteso 0,2%; preced. 2,3%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (preced. 3%)
15:15 USA: Produzione industriale, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0%)
15:15 USA: Produzione industriale, annuale (preced. -0,4%)
16:00 USA: Scorte industria, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. -0,1%)
16:00 USA: Vendite industria, mensile (preced. -0,1%)
Condividi
```