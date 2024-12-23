Facebook Pixel
Regno Unito, PIL (QoQ) nel terzo trimestre

Regno Unito, PIL nel terzo trimestre su base trimestrale (QoQ) 0%, in calo rispetto al precedente +0,4% (la previsione era +0,1%).

