Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 14 febbraio 2025

(Teleborsa) - Venerdì 14/02/2025
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi ingrosso, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,1%)
08:00 Germania
: Prezzi ingrosso, annuale (preced. 0,1%)
09:00 Spagna
: Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 3%; preced. 2,8%)
09:00 Spagna
: Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,5%)
11:00 Unione Europea
: PIL, trimestrale (atteso 0%; preced. 0,4%)
11:00 Unione Europea
: PIL, annuale (atteso 0,9%; preced. 0,9%)
11:00 Unione Europea
: Occupazione, trimestrale (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,2%)
14:30 USA
: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (preced. 3,9%)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0,3%)
14:30 USA
: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. 0,1%)
14:30 USA
: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,4%)
15:15 USA
: Produzione industriale, annuale (preced. 0,5%)
15:15 USA
: Produzione industriale, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0,9%)
16:00 USA
: Scorte industria, mensile (atteso 0%; preced. 0,1%)
16:00 USA
: Vendite industria, mensile (preced. 0,5%)(Foto: Silkstock - stock.adobe.com (ex Fotolia.it))