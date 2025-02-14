Facebook Pixel
Milano 13-feb
37.908 0,00%
Nasdaq 13-feb
22.031 +1,43%
Dow Jones 13-feb
44.711 +0,77%
Londra 13-feb
8.765 0,00%
Francoforte 13-feb
22.612 0,00%

Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 14 febbraio 2025

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

(Teleborsa) -
Venerdì 14/02/2025
08:00 Germania: Prezzi ingrosso, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,1%)
08:00 Germania: Prezzi ingrosso, annuale (preced. 0,1%)
09:00 Spagna: Prezzi consumo, annuale (atteso 3%; preced. 2,8%)
09:00 Spagna: Prezzi consumo, mensile (atteso 0,2%; preced. 0,5%)
11:00 Unione Europea: PIL, trimestrale (atteso 0%; preced. 0,4%)
11:00 Unione Europea: PIL, annuale (atteso 0,9%; preced. 0,9%)
11:00 Unione Europea: Occupazione, trimestrale (atteso 0,1%; preced. 0,2%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, annuale (preced. 3,9%)
14:30 USA: Prezzi export, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0,3%)
14:30 USA: Prezzi import, mensile (atteso 0,4%; preced. 0,1%)
14:30 USA: Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso -0,2%; preced. 0,4%)
15:15 USA: Produzione industriale, annuale (preced. 0,5%)
15:15 USA: Produzione industriale, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. 0,9%)
16:00 USA: Scorte industria, mensile (atteso 0%; preced. 0,1%)
16:00 USA: Vendite industria, mensile (preced. 0,5%)


