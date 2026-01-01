Eventi e scadenze dell'1 gennaio 2026

(Teleborsa) -
Giovedì 01/01/2026 Borsa
: Canada
- Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività Giappone
- Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festività Cina
- Borse di Shanghai e Shenzhen chiuse per festività Stati Uniti
- Borsa di New York chiusa per festività Hong Kong
- Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività Regno Unito
- Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività Spagna
- Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività Australia
- Borsa di Sydney chiusa per festività Corea del Sud
- Borsa di Seoul chiusa per festività Francia
- Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività Germania
- Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività Italia
- Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività