Milano 30-dic
44.945 0,00%
Nasdaq 31-dic
25.250 -0,84%
Dow Jones 31-dic
48.063 -0,63%
Londra 31-dic
9.931 0,00%
Francoforte 30-dic
24.490 0,00%

Eventi e scadenze dell'1 gennaio 2026

I principali eventi economici societari e istituzionali in corso: risultati di periodo, annunci, conferenze, regolamenti

Calendar, Finanza
(Teleborsa) -

Giovedì 01/01/2026


Borsa:
Canada - Borsa di Toronto chiusa per festività
Giappone - Borsa di Tokyo chiusa per festività
Cina - Borse di Shanghai e Shenzhen chiuse per festività
Stati Uniti - Borsa di New York chiusa per festività
Hong Kong - Borsa di Hong Kong chiusa per festività
Regno Unito - Borsa di Londra chiusa per festività
Spagna - Borsa di Madrid chiusa per festività
Australia - Borsa di Sydney chiusa per festività
Corea del Sud - Borsa di Seoul chiusa per festività
Francia - Borsa di Parigi chiusa per festività
Germania - Borsa di Francoforte chiusa per festività
Italia - Borsa di Milano chiusa per festività


(Foto: a_korn - stock.adobe.com (ex Fotolia))
