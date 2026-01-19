Deutsche Bank alza target price sulle utilities italiane. Taglia Italgas a Hold

(Teleborsa) - Deutsche Bank
ha abbassato a "Hold
" da "Buy" la raccomandazione
su Italgas
, società quotata su Euronext Milan e leader nella distribuzione del gas, con target price alzato a 10,3 euro per azione dai precedenti 10 euro.
Il broker ha alzato i target price
anche su altre utilities italiane: Terna
(TP a 10 da 9,6 euro), Snam
(TP a 7 da 6,5 euro), Enel
(TP a 8,5 da 7,7 euro). Su Enel si è espressa anche Morgan Stanley
, che ha alzato il target price a 8,8 euro per azione dai precedenti 8,6 euro.(Foto: American Public Power Association on Unsplash)