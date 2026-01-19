Milano 9:25
45.359 -0,96%
Nasdaq 16-gen
25.529 0,00%
Dow Jones 16-gen
49.359 -0,17%
Londra 9:25
10.226 -0,09%
25.040 -1,02%

Deutsche Bank alza target price sulle utilities italiane. Taglia Italgas a Hold

Energia, Finanza, Consensus
Deutsche Bank alza target price sulle utilities italiane. Taglia Italgas a Hold
(Teleborsa) - Deutsche Bank ha abbassato a "Hold" da "Buy" la raccomandazione su Italgas, società quotata su Euronext Milan e leader nella distribuzione del gas, con target price alzato a 10,3 euro per azione dai precedenti 10 euro.

Il broker ha alzato i target price anche su altre utilities italiane: Terna (TP a 10 da 9,6 euro), Snam (TP a 7 da 6,5 euro), Enel (TP a 8,5 da 7,7 euro). Su Enel si è espressa anche Morgan Stanley, che ha alzato il target price a 8,8 euro per azione dai precedenti 8,6 euro.



(Foto: American Public Power Association on Unsplash)
Condividi
```