Venerdì 16 Febbraio 2018, ore 08.56
Appuntamenti macroeconomici del 16 febbraio 2018

I principali numeri dell'economia mondiale, con i dati puntuali e i valori attesi dagli analisti

Venerdì 16/02/2018
08:00 Germania, Prezzi ingrosso, annuale (preced. 1,8%)
10:30 Regno Unito, Vendite dettaglio, annuale (atteso 2,6%; preced. 1,4%)
10:30 Regno Unito, Vendite dettaglio, mensile (atteso 0,5%; preced. -1,5%)
14:30 USA, Permessi edilizi, mensile (preced. -0,1%)
14:30 USA, Apertura cantieri, mensile (atteso 3,4%; preced. -8,2%)
14:30 USA, Prezzi import, mensile (atteso 0,6%; preced. 0,1%)
14:30 USA, Prezzi export, mensile (atteso 0,3%; preced. -0,1%)
16:00 USA, Fiducia consumatori Università Michigan (atteso 95,4 punti; preced. 95,7 punti)
