TechnipFMC sostituirà Skechers USA nell'S&P MidCap 400

(Teleborsa) - United Parks & Resorts
sostituirà Foot Locker
nell'indice S&P SmallCap 600
a partire dall'apertura delle contrattazioni di lunedì 8 settembre. Dick's Sporting Goods
, componente dell'indice S&P MidCap 400, sta acquisendo Foot Locker in un'operazione che dovrebbe essere completata a breve. Lo ha comunicato S&P Dow Jones Indices, società che gestisce l'indice.TechnipFMC
sostituirà Skechers USA
nell'indice S&P MidCap 400
a partire dall'apertura delle contrattazioni di venerdì 12 settembre. 3G Capital sta acquisendo Skechers USA in un'operazione che dovrebbe essere completata a breve.