TechnipFMC sostituirà Skechers USA nell'S&P MidCap 400

(Teleborsa) - United Parks & Resorts sostituirà Foot Locker nell'indice S&P SmallCap 600 a partire dall'apertura delle contrattazioni di lunedì 8 settembre. Dick's Sporting Goods, componente dell'indice S&P MidCap 400, sta acquisendo Foot Locker in un'operazione che dovrebbe essere completata a breve. Lo ha comunicato S&P Dow Jones Indices, società che gestisce l'indice.

TechnipFMC sostituirà Skechers USA nell'indice S&P MidCap 400 a partire dall'apertura delle contrattazioni di venerdì 12 settembre. 3G Capital sta acquisendo Skechers USA in un'operazione che dovrebbe essere completata a breve.
