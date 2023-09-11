European markets positive

(Teleborsa) - Europe's major markets are trading in positive territory
. Piazza Affari is also bullish. EUR / USD
creeps higher, showing a +0.21% rise. Gold
is slightly up at 1,926.3 dollars per ounce. Light Sweet Crude Oil continues to trade sideways, registering a -0.36% change.
The Spread
trades slightly higher, adding 2 basis points to reach +175 BPs, with the Italy BTP 10-year yield at +4.38%. Among the European indices
, Frankfurt
performs modestly, showing a moderate +0.36% rise, London
is stuck at the previous session's levels, and resilient Paris
registers a small increase of 0.39%.
The Milanese stock exchange looks bullish, with the FTSE MIB
advancing to 28,459 points; similarly, the FTSE Italia All-Share
delivers positive performance, trading +0.73% up over the previous close.
The FTSE Italia Mid Cap
is practically unchanged (+0.01%); on the same line, the FTSE Italia Star
holds the line (-0.07%). Saipem
(+3.50%), Intesa Sanpaolo
(+2.84%), Pirelli & C
(+2.51%) and Banco Bpm
(+2.29%) among the top performers
in Milan. Recordati
has the worst performance, with a -1.82% down. Amplifon
is definitely weaker with a -1.07% decrease. Ferrari
slips just under the flatline with a -0.93% decrease. ERG
contracts moderately by -0.71%. Danieli & C
(+2.88%), MFE B
(+2.59%), MFE A
(+2.59%) and Maire Tecnimont
(+2.41%) are among Italy's top mid-cap
stocks. LU-VE Group
has the worst performance, with a -2.87% down. Alerion Clean Power
suffers losses of 2.29%.
Investors hurry to sell as Industrie De Nora
declines -1.91%. BFF Bank
plunges -1.86% on intense selling.