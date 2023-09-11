European markets positive

EUR / USD

Gold

Spread

Frankfurt

London

Paris

FTSE MIB

FTSE Italia All-Share

FTSE Italia Mid Cap

FTSE Italia Star

Saipem

Intesa Sanpaolo

Pirelli & C

Banco Bpm

Recordati

Amplifon

Ferrari

ERG

Danieli & C

MFE B

MFE A

Maire Tecnimont

LU-VE Group

Alerion Clean Power

Industrie De Nora

BFF Bank

(Teleborsa) -. Piazza Affari is also bullish.creeps higher, showing a +0.21% rise.is slightly up at 1,926.3 dollars per ounce. Light Sweet Crude Oil continues to trade sideways, registering a -0.36% change.Thetrades slightly higher, adding 2 basis points to reach +175 BPs, with the Italy BTP 10-year yield at +4.38%.performs modestly, showing a moderate +0.36% rise,is stuck at the previous session's levels, and resilientregisters a small increase of 0.39%.The Milanese stock exchange looks bullish, with theadvancing to 28,459 points; similarly, thedelivers positive performance, trading +0.73% up over the previous close.Theis practically unchanged (+0.01%); on the same line, theholds the line (-0.07%).(+3.50%),(+2.84%),(+2.51%) and(+2.29%) among thein Milan.has the worst performance, with a -1.82% down.is definitely weaker with a -1.07% decrease.slips just under the flatline with a -0.93% decrease.contracts moderately by -0.71%.(+2.88%),(+2.59%),(+2.59%) and(+2.41%) are among Italy's topstocks.has the worst performance, with a -2.87% down.suffers losses of 2.29%.Investors hurry to sell asdeclines -1.91%.plunges -1.86% on intense selling.