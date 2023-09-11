Facebook Pixel
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023, ore 14.15
European markets positive

(Teleborsa) - Europe's major markets are trading in positive territory. Piazza Affari is also bullish.

EUR / USD creeps higher, showing a +0.21% rise. Gold is slightly up at 1,926.3 dollars per ounce. Light Sweet Crude Oil continues to trade sideways, registering a -0.36% change.



The Spread trades slightly higher, adding 2 basis points to reach +175 BPs, with the Italy BTP 10-year yield at +4.38%.

Among the European indices, Frankfurt performs modestly, showing a moderate +0.36% rise, London is stuck at the previous session's levels, and resilient Paris registers a small increase of 0.39%.

The Milanese stock exchange looks bullish, with the FTSE MIB advancing to 28,459 points; similarly, the FTSE Italia All-Share delivers positive performance, trading +0.73% up over the previous close.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap is practically unchanged (+0.01%); on the same line, the FTSE Italia Star holds the line (-0.07%).

Saipem (+3.50%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+2.84%), Pirelli & C (+2.51%) and Banco Bpm (+2.29%) among the top performers in Milan.

Recordati has the worst performance, with a -1.82% down.

Amplifon is definitely weaker with a -1.07% decrease.

Ferrari slips just under the flatline with a -0.93% decrease.

ERG contracts moderately by -0.71%.

Danieli & C (+2.88%), MFE B (+2.59%), MFE A (+2.59%) and Maire Tecnimont (+2.41%) are among Italy's top mid-cap stocks.

LU-VE Group has the worst performance, with a -2.87% down.

Alerion Clean Power suffers losses of 2.29%.

Investors hurry to sell as Industrie De Nora declines -1.91%.

BFF Bank plunges -1.86% on intense selling.

